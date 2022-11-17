MPs warned against move to disband SRC over pay dispute

A section of religious leaders are calling on the political class to put to an end to threats of disbanding the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) over pay disputes.

The clergy who were speaking in a joint forum of religious organizations at the Ufungamano house criticized the legislators for demanding the revival of benefits scrapped by the commission.

The religious leaders who were drawn from various faith sprung to the defense of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission saying the vitriol being spewed by lawmakers is uncalled for.

Lawmakers are on a war path with SRC over allowances, car grants, and salaries.

The clerics have now urged SRC to stand its ground and protect the interests of Kenyans in the ensuing dispute.

Lawmakers have threatened to oust the SRC Chairperson and disband the Commission over pay disputes.