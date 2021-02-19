Mr Eazi drops new EP featuring Kenyan Xenia Manasseh

Xenia Manasseh is one of the few Kenyan artists whose sound can be described as RnB

Mr Eazi is back with a new EP called Something Else. The 5 song EP features Kenyan musician Xenia Manasseh on the third track called “Cherry.”

Something Else features production from Spellz, Blaq Jerzee, Kel P, and Jaylon. According to press materials, Mr Eazi is currently working on his upcoming third album, tentatively titled Life is Eazi, Vol. 3.

The EP comes a month after Mr Eazi teamed up with J Blavin for the track “Lento.”

Listen to the full EP here.

