Mr Eazi returns to his trademark Banku Music sound

‘Personal Baby’ is the simmering second single from his as-yet-untitled forthcoming album. 

A moody love song co-written with Afropop superstar Teni, “Personal Baby” reimagines the smooth, mid-tempo Banku Music sound that Mr Eazi defined with hits like ‘Skin Tight‘ and ‘Leg Over‘, but with a darker edge. The track follows June’s “Legalize” as the second single from Eazi’s forthcoming album; a project that’s nearly a decade in coming. 

Like “Legalize”, “Personal Baby” deals with love, but this time it’s from a somewhat darker perspective. “The video goes from lovey dovey to darkness,” Mr Eazi says. “It’s those extremes I’m trying to capture.

Watch the video:

The audio for the track was produced by Grammy-winning Nigerian hitmaker Kel-P and its video directed by Ademola Falomo.

Eazi sees the album as a collection of art pieces, with each track represented visually by uniquely commissioned pieces from different African contemporary artists. Merging afrobeats, Web3 and real-world activations, these pieces are being tokenized and shared with the public through specially curated metaverse and physical events.

  

