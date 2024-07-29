The Mr and Miss World Kenya 2024 annual competition will take place on Saturday, August 3 at 6 pm at The Two Rivers Mall.

The event will see a new King and Queen crowned taking over from the reigning crown holders Frank Asiyo and Chantou Kwamboka.

“Award-winning gospel artiste Mercy Masika, Vijana Barubaru and Kethan are some of the major performances lined up for the night that will be nothing short of pomp, glamour, beauty and elegance,” said organisers.

Media personalities Oga Obinna and Angela Wambui will host the event.

Contestants are currently in the process of completing boot camp training which has been going on for two weeks ahead of the competition

The initial auditions attracted over 150 entries across all 47 counties with only 46 contestants making it to the bootcamp.

The reigning queen, Chantou represented the country at the annual global competition last year held in India.

Tickets are on sale.