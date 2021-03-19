‘Kidali Po’ singer, Mr. Nice is recuperating well after road accident.

Mr. Nice, government names Lucas Mwenda, was on Wednesday involved in an accident on the Naivasha highway. Mr Nice was headed to Nyahururu for a performance when the accident occured.

The Bongo flavour artiste was in a small vehicle accompanied by a few of his friends wen a lorry coming in the opposite direction hit their car. The lorry, which was transporting milk to Nairobi lost control when its brakes failed. The car in which Mr. nice was in then rolled.

“I was sleeping so that I could get the strength to do the show that was taking me that direction. The accident was a serious one that happened at around 6:45 pm. We managed to get help from people who rushed to help us, but then there were others who also stole things from us. But I am recuperating now.” Mr nice said in a social media post. The Tanzanian singer sustained deep cuts all over his body and had 15 pieces of broken glass removed at a hospital. He was discharged from hospital yesterday and is in good spirits.

It is still unclear where exactly the ‘Fagilia’ singer was supposed to perform in Nyahururu.

We wish him a speedy recovery.

