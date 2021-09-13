Mr Seed hosts listening party for new album

The new album is due to be released soon.

A number of celebrities on Sunday made their way to Pride Inn in Westlands to Mr Seed’s album launch party. Celebrities like Bahati, Eric Omondi and Kabi wa Jesus were all at the listening party.

Mr Seed, a Kenyan gospel artiste is due to drop his new album Black Child sometime this week on Boomplay. He posted a photo of the album cover, which features his son, ahead of the launch. “May this album be a manifestation of the greater things God is going to do in my life,” he said of the album.

Actress Cathrine Kamau was also at the event to support her colleague as she called him. The two have a song together called “Ndoa” in which Cate showcases her vocal skills.

Mr Seed and his wife Nimo took to the stage sometime during the event to give a heartwarming performance quelling rumours of their impending split.

The album is set to drop on Boomplay and other streaming platforms sometime this week.