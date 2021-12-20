Mr Seed releases music video for “Nafurahi”

The song is the 8th track off his most recent album released in September.

Mr Seed has finally released the music video for the 8th track off his album Black Child released in September of this year.

Featuring singer Nimo, “Nafurahi” is a mostly contemporary jam that celebrates love in all its glory. The track is one of the few tracks out of 11 from the album that is not Gospel songs, a deviation for Mr Seed.

In his Interview with Shiksha Arora during the album launch, explaining the eclectic mix of his album, he said, “The fact that I have sung love songs doesn’t mean that I’m a secular artiste. Love is for everyone, God Himself is love. It’s just a way of expressing my love to my lover.”

“Nafurahi” is streaming now on YouTube. Watch the interview with Shiksha here.