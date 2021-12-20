Mr Seed releases music video for “Nafurahi”

ByNzula
Tags

The song is the 8th track off his most recent album released in September.

Mr Seed has finally released the music video for the 8th track off his album Black Child released in September of this year.

Featuring singer Nimo, “Nafurahi” is a mostly contemporary jam that celebrates love in all its glory. The track is one of the few tracks out of 11 from the album that is not Gospel songs, a deviation for Mr Seed.

In his Interview with Shiksha Arora during the album launch, explaining the eclectic mix of his album, he said, “The fact that I have sung love songs doesn’t mean that I’m a secular artiste. Love is for everyone, God Himself is love. It’s just a way of expressing my love to my lover.”

“Nafurahi” is streaming now on YouTube. Watch the interview with Shiksha here.

  

Latest posts

Ugandan film will start streaming on Netflix on December 26th

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Drakeo the Ruler dies after stabbing at LA music festival

British Broadcasting

8 flicks you should watch before end of year

Christine Olubayi

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More