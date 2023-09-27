Mrs Universe Kenya flag-off ceremony to take place on Thursday

Mrs Milkah Mukami who was overwhelmingly chosen as Mrs Universe Kenya in 2022, is scheduled to represent Kenya at the 46th Mrs. Universe International 2023 competition to be held in Pasay City Philippines from October 1 to 9 2023.

She will compete, network and represent the country in the areas of Arts – Pageantry, Tourism, Culture and Heritage and Trade by creating close collaboration with other delegates and officials during the global pageant.

After participating in the Mrs. Universe Kenya pageant she immediately embarked on working on her “Healing Healers Project” with women groups known as Chamas across the country. She runs her project in partnership with other organizations such as; The Global Peace Foundation, Malipo Kenya, Re Birth of A Queen, Amani Communities Africa and various media companies. She intends to further involve and collaborate with the other delegates she is set to meet in Philippines and international organizations.

This year, the international competition has registered over 120 delegates from all over world.

The Mrs. Universe Pageant awards the most honourable woman and participants who must be aged between 18-55 years old, have a family, career and be involved with any humanitarian cause that helps society.

The flag-off ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, September 28.