Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori dies while undergoing treatment

Msambweni Member of Parliament Suleiman Dori is dead.
Dori died Monday morning at the Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa where he was undergoing treatment.
Dori was elected as an MP for the second time in 2017 through the Orange Democratic Movement party.
The ODM through its official twitter handle conveyed its condolence to the people of Msambweni, Kwale County and the Coast region at large, saying the MP succumbed to cancer.
They party notes that the country has lost a dedicated leader who served his people selflessly.
” @TheODMparty: We are saddened by the death of our Member and MP for Msambweni Hon. Suleiman Dori early this morning. Cancer has once again robbed Kenya a dedicated leader who served his people selflessly. To the people of Msambweni, Kwale County & the Coast region, poleni sana.”
Other leaders who also sent their condolences are ODM Leader Raila Odinga who said “@RailaOdinga:My heartfelt condolences go out to the people of Msambweni and family of Ramadhani Suleiman Dori who has passed on this morning. May the Lord grant his family comfort at this difficult moment and may his soul Rest In Eternal Peace.
President Uhuru Kenyatta President described the fallen legislator as an astute politician who served his constituents with utmost commitment.
“We have lost a young, committed and brave leader who carried a lot of hope and who was a friend to many,” the President eulogised.
He said the youthful second term MP had distinguished himself as a dependable steward and defender of public interest.
The Head of State prayed to God to give the family and relatives of the late leader the strength to bear the pain of losing a loved one.
Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, mourned Dori as a champion of the empowerment of the people he represented and coast residents in general.
Kwale Governor, Salim Mvurya, who formally announced Dori’s death, prayed for strength for the bereaved family. West Mugirango MP, Vincent Mogaka, who is also in the same Transport Committee with Dori, said he received the sudden death of the late MP with shock and sadness since he spoke to his fallen colleague four days ago and he was in good spirit.
The Council of Governors also condoled with the family, friends and the people of Msambweni Constituency on the demise of the legislator. In a statement signed by Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya, the Council said Dori was a fearless and gallant leader who valued development in his constituency.