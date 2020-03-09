Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori dies while undergoing treatment

Msambweni Member of Parliament Suleiman Dori is dead.

Dori died Monday morning at the Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa where he was undergoing treatment.

Dori was elected as an MP for the second time in 2017 through the Orange Democratic Movement party.

The ODM through its official twitter handle conveyed its condolence to the people of Msambweni, Kwale County and the Coast region at large, saying the MP succumbed to cancer.

They party notes that the country has lost a dedicated leader who served his people selflessly.

” @TheODMparty: We are saddened by the death of our Member and MP for Msambweni Hon. Suleiman Dori early this morning. Cancer has once again robbed Kenya a dedicated leader who served his people selflessly. To the people of Msambweni, Kwale County & the Coast region, poleni sana.”

Other leaders who also sent their condolences are ODM Leader Raila Odinga who said “@RailaOdinga:My heartfelt condolences go out to the people of Msambweni and family of Ramadhani Suleiman Dori who has passed on this morning. May the Lord grant his family comfort at this difficult moment and may his soul Rest In Eternal Peace.