MSEA renovates juakali worksite to spur manufacturing activities

Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA) is refurbishing the Masaku Juakali worksite as part of the Micro Small Enterprises (MSEs) worksite development to promote industrial activity in constituencies.

The site which houses over 1000 MSEs, acts as a common user facility constructed by the Authority and an innovative workspace complete with machinery and an exhibition for the MSEs to display and sell their products.

“By providing common user facilities and equipment, we are helping to boost production,

quality and efficiency in the sector amidst the current challenges brought about by the

Covid 19 pandemic,” said Henry Rithaa Chief Executive Officer, MSEA.

The juakali sector has a key role in the Big 4 Agenda Manufacturing pillar which envisages to provide employment and household livelihoods through numerous entrepreneurial activities especially in manufacturing, trade and services sub-sectors.

“We are working with other stakeholders in the public and private sector to provide innovative solutions that will unlock liquidity and provide working capital to cushion and revive the sector even as the pandemic evolves, said Rithaa.

The Authority is deploying innovative approaches to ensure that MSEs have decent workspaces and equipment for production of standard and structured goods for local and international markets.

In addition to the MSE worksites, MSEA has also refurbished and equipped 120 Constituency Industrial Development Centers (CIDCs) countrywide with a further 58 centers ongoing for this financial year.

The intention is to strengthen the capacity of MSEs in value addition at the constituency level