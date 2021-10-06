MSGBC region ramps-up 969MW of renewable energy

The MSGBC region, comprising Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry has recorded a significant increase in renewable energy developments and investments backed by its abundant natural resources.

The region has tapped hydropower, solar, and wind, to generate the much needed energy as demand for electricity in the west African bloc rises.

The region has recorded 969MW of installed capacity from green source with investments valued at more than $1.5 billion.

The largest investment is the 450MW Souapiti Hydropower Station in Guinea Bissau which is located on the Konkure River Basin and developed by China Three Gorges Corporation.

Construction of the project started in 2016 and has since reached full capacity after the commissioning of its fourth generating unit in March 2021.

In Senegal the $400 million Taiba N’diaye Wind Farm which produces 158MW is Senegal’s first utility-scale wind power. The onshore wind facility covers 41 hectares and is equipped with 46 wind turbines, with a nominal capacity of 3.45MW each.

With power purchased from the wind farm by the national power utility, Senelec, the wind farm supplies critical power to the national grid.

Other projects include 82MW Kamsar and Boké Solar Power Plants and 75MW Garafiri Hydropower Station in Guinea-Conakry

In August 2021, the government invited bids for the rehabilitation of the facility, whereby capacity is expected to increase from 75MW to 122MW upon completion.

50MW Leona Wind in Senegal has also supplied critical power to the national grid, increasing the country’s renewable capacity and provided residents with much-needed electricity.

Other are 40MW Khoumagueli Solar Project, 30MW Kahone Solaire SA, 29MW Senergy Photovoltaic Power Plant constructed at a cost of $50.6 million and 20MW Synergy 2 Plant all located in Senegal.

Other are $23.5 million Synergy 2 project which produces 20MW of solar photovoltaic facility was financed by Green Africa Power and has significantly enhanced renewable capacity in the country.

Similarly, the Sheikah Zayed Solar Power Plant in Mauritania produces 15MW of power.