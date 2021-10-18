MSMEs call on govt to scale up efforts to cushion entrepreneurs against Covid 19 economic shocks

by KBC Videos

As the country continues to scale up efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, thousands of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises are still struggling to remain afloat courtesy of the economic downturn occasioned by the pandemic. Diana Amunga Muriithi, the Founder of DeeDees Kitchen, says that the pandemic exacerbated the longstanding gender inequalities with women-owned businesses being the worst hit. She is calling on the government to scale up efforts to cushion entrepreneurs against the economic shocks of Covid-19.

  

