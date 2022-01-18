Respect Mt Kenya as you hunt for votes, Muturi tells Presidential aspirants

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has told presidential aspirants to stop referring to Mt. Kenya region as a voting block.

Muturi said the main presidential candidates who have been making campaign forays into Mt. Kenya region have openly been calculating the vote percentages they are likely to garner from the area without talking about the people’s welfare.

“They are just talking of how many millions of votes they can get from Mt Kenya without saying what they can do for the people of the region. That means they only care about the votes, not the voter,” said Muturi.

Muturi, who has declared his intention to vie for the top seat, was addressing grassroots political leaders from Gatundu South sub-county who met him in a Ruiru hotel.

Without referring to any candidate by name, Muturi told the presidential competitors to respect the region’s people by spelling out development plans for them instead of just counting vote heads.

Said the Speaker ”slow down a bit as you enter Mt Kenya, don’t just talk of climbing the mountain, for once talk about what you will do for the people.”

Referring to Mt Kenya region symbolically as a girl, Muturi cautioned the region to guard its decency and not embrace any unsolicited suitors.

Muturi revisited the issue of the hate-speech slur allegedly uttered recently by Meru Senator Mithika.

Linturi in Eldoret, saying all leaders who were present were guilty by association.

The Speaker said it was curious that none of the leaders present, including Deputy President William Ruto, denounced the mention of the hate word ‘madoadoa’, until the public reacted against it.

“They should have told Linturi off immediately but they condoned his hate speech”, said Muturi.

Muturi, who was recently quoted as saying he would not join the One Kenya Alliance wing, said he was open to talking and likely teaming up with other parties that share ideals with Democratic Party (DP) that is sponsoring his ticket.

He said the DP is in the process of rolling out rules and regulations for aspirants who wish to vie for seats under the party’s ticket.