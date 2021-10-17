Mt. Kenya could still produce next President, says Muturi

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has said that the Mt. Kenya region could still produce the next President.

Muturi told off those who have been implying that the region should not produce any Presidential candidate in the next general election saying that it is not tired of holding the country’s leadership.

“Let no one mislead Kenyans that Mt. Kenya cannot produce the next president because no one deserves the top seat more than others” he said.

The speaker told the residents to unite behind a leader who will be look at their interests saying they should be careful not to fall in wrong hands

Speaking at ACK Kongoini church in Kiharu, Muturi, in direct reference to presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s promise to offer Ksh 6000 to the jobless, he said this will be not be a solution to ending poverty.

He told Raila, “In Mt. Kenya people don’t believe in being given money for free, tell them the truth that even that money will be from taxes”.

He said what Kenyans need are sound economic policies rather than a culture of handouts which would create poverty rather than eradicate it.

The Speaker who has already declared his interest to vie for presidency urged Kenyans to support him promising to revive the economy and enhance good governance.

He promised that his would be a government that would largely tap the youth talent saying being the majority of the Kenyan population; they deserve to be given the chance to showcase their capacity.

“The first Government of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta was very successful because he had onboard youthful minister and other Government officials,” he said.

The Speaker urged the youth to enlist as voters and make sure they participate in the elections saying this will help in voting out bad leaders.

He also urged them to vie for various elective posts instead of waiting to be nominated.

Muturi also urged the leaders to tackle the issue of high energy cost as matter of urgency saying it is oppressing the investors and the common person.

“We need to try everything to lower the cost of power so that investors can do business profitably” he remarked.

Later, everything came to a standstill at Mukuyu market in Murang’a town where the speaker made an impromptu stopover and addressed a large crowd.