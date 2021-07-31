Mt Kenya counties in push for free trade

The leadership of the Central Regional Economic Bloc has proposed a single business permit for traders to boost economic growth in the region.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi says traders would be expected to pay a single business permit once, while traversing counties within the Central Regional Economic Bloc.

Laikipia County Governor Nderitu Muriithi says within the next three years, the gross domestic product is expected to grow by Ksh 130 billion among the ten counties of the Central Regional Economic Bloc.

Governor Muriithi says they are working on negotiating a cess where traders would only be paying once when trading within the ten counties of the Central Economic Bloc.

The block is also discussing removing tariffs and non-tariffs which impede traders working within the central region