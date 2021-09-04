Mt Kenya back DP William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid

A cross-section of Members of Parliament from Mt Kenya region have backed Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

The MPs drawn from 11 counties in the region noted that they were united under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), an outfit they said is national and people-centric.

After a six-hour closed-door meeting at a resort in Laikipia County.

The leaders claimed their choice was based on Ruto’s development track-record, service delivery and his determination to the empowerment of the ordinary Kenyans.

The MPs said they had in the last one year engaged their constituents and had come to the conclusion that the country’s political discourse should be on the economy.

They further argued that leaders from Mt Kenya had resolved to canvass the agenda of the people on the platform of UDA.

The meeting coming hot in the heels of damning revelations on Deputy President William Ruto’s privacy by Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiangi on Wednesday.