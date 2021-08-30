Mt Kenya East region to form one political party-Kivuti

Former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti now says the Mt Kenya East region will launch its own political party by September 15th.

Kivuti says unlike the already existing political outfits, the new party will speak to the needs of the region.

The former lawmaker has urged residents of the Mt. Kenya region to be wary of politicians who are out to use the region’s numerical advantage for selfish political ends.

Leaders from Mt Kenya region have continued to disagree on how approach 2022 general elections.

Led by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, the leaders cautioned area residents against joining one party in order to vote as a block.

The leaders cautioned that doing so would be tantamount to putting all their eggs in one basket yet the risk was so high.

Speaker Muturi, however, said coming together as a region was healthy before the general elections.

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri who kicked off the conversation said if the region was to be bundled into one house it would be easier for them to be kicked out at will as well.

“By the region joining a single party ahead of the general elections, the residents risked being kicked out after winning the vote since the family head will be viewing us as outsiders at the time of sharing positions,” Ndambiri said.

Speaking at the St Thomas Cathedral during the Kirinyaga Anglican Church Diocesan Education Day in Kerugoya town, Ndambiri commended the Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua for declining to collapse her party in the 2013 general elections.

“Narc Kenya has remained relevant to date after Karua stood firm and maintained she did not require collapsing her party to form a big coalition that won the 2013 general elections and which is now in a limbo,” Ndambiri said.

Karua on her part said although she was a national figure, all her energies were now fully focused on capturing the Kirinyaga Gubernatorial seat.

She told the gathering that it was true she went for the presidential seat in 2013 but lost “but this time around all my energy is geared towards wrestling the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat from Anne Waiguru come the general elections”.

Muturi on the other hand, said those seeking for any elective positions should be men and women of high integrity, disciplined and orderly in order to achieve prosperity.

He said all those with their political parties were free to form them within Mt Kenya region but should join hands before the general elections for a common purpose.

The Speaker urged the local residents to support his Presidential bid when time comes.