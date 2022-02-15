Mt. Kenya elders endorse Muturi as regions presidential flag bearer

Elders from the Mt Kenya region have endorsed the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi as the presidential flag bearer from the region through the Democratic Party.

The elders, under the umbrella of Kiama Kia Ma and drawn from all the regions of Mt Kenya said they will back Muturi as the candidate for the central Kenya region.

The elders who met Muturi at Kutus, Kirinyaga County, gave him the mandate to seek unity of all political parties in the region, with a view to forming a strong regional block.

Said Muturi, “I have been given the go-ahead by the elders to take the mantle of leadership through the Democratic Party and to seek the unity of all the regional political parties.

On Sunday Muturi is expected to be endorsed by the Democratic Party as its flag bearer at the Bomas of Kenya.

In Kutus, Muturi noted that the DP was the first opposition party to be led a candidate, Mwai Kibaki, who eventually became president