Mt Kenya: Embu leaders condemn premature 2032 succession politics

A section of Embu leaders have condemned what they termed as premature succession politics that will bring animosity among Mt Kenya leaders.

This is after 15 MPs from different parts of the country declared their support for Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro to potentially succeed President William Ruto in 2032, should he secure a second term in office.

Led by Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji the leaders condemned the move stating it will undermine development agenda in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking in Gaturi South ward, Mukunji said that leaders from the region should instead rally behind Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for the benefits of their constituents, rather than engage in 2032 politics.

He noted the region has capable leaders including Interior CS Prof Kithure Kindiki and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro among others but insisted that the succession politics will only divide the region.

“Mt kenya leaders should forge a united front by supporting all top political leaders in the region. We have a chance to produce the next President but we must be careful to cause divide our people,” he said.

The leaders called for meaningful engagement in development issues and an end to the premature debate on 2032 succession politics.