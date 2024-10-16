Mt. Kenya forest conservation initiative unveils four-year restoration plan

In a significant effort to preserve the Mt. Kenya forest, a vital water tower, the Mt. Kenya Forest Sustainable Landscape Board has launched a four-year strategy to enhance forest cover amidst growing climate change challenges.

The plan, set to run from 2025 to 2029, focuses on restoring the forest ecosystem and promoting regenerative farming practices among local communities.

These initiatives aim to curb soil erosion and safeguard both land and water resources.

Speaking at the launch in Kirinyaga County, Board Chairman Karugu Macharia emphasized that the program will begin in Embu and Kirinyaga counties, with plans to expand into Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, Nyeri, and Nyandarua counties—regions surrounding the mountain.

Macharia stressed the critical role of the forest in supporting agriculture and driving economic growth for residents.

“This plan is key to protecting the Mt. Kenya water tower, which is essential for the livelihoods and agricultural productivity of our communities,” he noted.

Dida Wario, Director of the Rainforest Alliance, highlighted the initiative’s success to date, stating that over 250,000 hectares of land within the Mt. Kenya forest have already been restored.

Wario expressed optimism that the new plan will further accelerate conservation efforts.