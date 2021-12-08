Mt Kenya Foundation endorses Raila Odinga for 2022

The Mount Kenya Foundation has endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga for President.

The Foundation leaders say Odinga has proven that he has what it takes to unite Kenyans and steer the country towards the right economic trajectory.

The announcement by the foundation is seen as a cherry on top of Odinga’s long-standing Presidential ambitions.

The endorsement also comes just a day before the ODM leader makes known his next political move in a grand ceremony Friday at the Kasarani Stadium.

The elite group made up of influential tycoons from the region promised to attend the Azimio la Umoja event in which Raila is expected to unveil his Presidential bid.