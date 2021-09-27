Mt. Kenya Governors announce planned meetings to popularize Raila in Uhuru’s turf

Four County Governors drawn from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political backyard, have announced plans to popularize ODM leader Raila Odinga in the Mt. Kenya region.

The group that included Nderitu Muriithi (Laikipia), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), James Nyoro (Kiambu), and Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua) described that the recently concluded three-day tour of the region as successful and that more of such engagements are lined up to give room for the former prime minister to sell his policies and ideas to the people of Central Kenya.

In a statement read on their behalf by Governor Muriithi, the county chiefs disclosed that the planned meetings will incorporate every segment of the population.

“We shall plan and coordinate structured engagement with the region focusing on elected leaders, community leaders, business leaders, farmers’ organizations, the faith organizations, and key opinion leaders and shapers in the region.” They said

And the meetings, they announced, will lead to a pronouncement on the region’s preferred candidate in next year’s Presidential elections.

“This weekend is the first engagement in a series of consultative meetings planned across the entire region that will definitely culminate in a declaration.” They announced.

During the meeting with the ODM leader in Nanyuki Monday morning, the county chiefs disclosed that they held deliberated at length about issues of great importance to the region.

“We have had a long and fruitful discussion with PM focusing on areas of mutual interest to our region. In particular, we discussed at length the issue of expanding local economic opportunities through the creation of sustainable institutions.” Governor Muriithi said

“We have also discussed the growth of the economy and we conclude that this must be supported with very sound institutions and not by tokenism.” He added

Raila described his weekend tour of the region as fruitful, citing meetings with local leaders, youth representatives, students representatives, SMEs amongst others, where he was able to share his ideas. He said the meetings also gave him an opportunity to discuss his vision for the region

“I have been a guest in Mt Kenya for the last three days. We have had a wonderful time with the leadership of the people of this region.” He said

“This is part of consultative meetings across the country with our people. It is dialogue so as to identify problems affecting different parts of the country and come up with requisite policies to address them.” He added

Ahead of the scheduled meetings, Raila disclosed that his party ODM is in discussions with political parties with roots in the Mt. Kenya region such as PNU, Jubilee, and several other parties with a view to forming a pre-election coalition.