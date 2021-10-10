Mt Kenya is not your vote block, Kalonzo tells off Ruto

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto over the assertion that Mount Kenya is his stronghold and that those trying to woo the vote-rich region must pass through him.

Kalonzo reminded Ruto that he (Kalonzo) is part of the mountain from the East and that as One Kenya Alliance (OKA), they are working as a team to kill tribalism. He accused the DP and his team of promoting ethnicity by clustering regions as strongholds.

Kalonzo clarified that OKA is not uniting against any individual but against corruption that has brought the economy to its knees and made youth unable to secure jobs.

The Wiper leader in the same vein has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman to publish the allocation of BVR kits across the country adding that there are reports of skewed allocations of the kits to the disadvantage of some regions.

He called on Kenyans to come out in large numbers to register as voters during this exercise.

Cyrus Jirongo who accompanied the Wiper Leader says he will support Kalonzo to clinch the OKA ticket because he stands the best chance to lead this country.

The Leaders were speaking when they attended a Sunday service at Covenant Worship Church, Ruai and later checked their voter registration status at the IEBC polling station located at the church compound.