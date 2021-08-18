Mt Kenya Jubilee MPs call for complete overhaul of party’s leadership

A section of Jubilee party MPs has called for the complete overhaul of the party leadership to rejuvenate the party ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Led by Kiambu Town MP Jude Jomo, Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu and Murangá Woman Rep Sabina Chege, the leaders said there is need to replace the current party leaders with fresh, youthful and vibrant leaders who will spearhead a vigorous grassroots campaign.

“In this regard, we have agreed to clean our grassroots party leadership by replacing those that have betrayed the course and abandoned the ship with those that are royal to the party and the Party Leader President Uhuru Kenyatta,” They said.

The MPs under the Central Kenya Jubilee Caucus further resolved that the Party undertakes a grassroots mobilization exercise targeting Nyeri, Murangá, Kirinyaga, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Laikipia and Kiambu Counties and that they open party offices in the 7 Counties immediately.

They have also agreed to cover each ward and constituency in the 7 Counties with Coordinators to consolidate party activities.

“We wish to reiterate that the priority of the Jubilee Party is to strengthen, rejuvenate and rebrand itself and the party structures. This will help the Party Leader as he engages other like-minded parties and party leaders to build winning alliances and deliver victory in the 2022 general elections,” They said.

The Caucus said they could no longer ignore recent developments within the party saying it has lost its vibrancy especially after losing recent by-elections in a region it used to enjoy unrivalled support.

“Following the Kiambaa by-election, we took time to engage our party members and supporters in the grassroots, to understand their views on the direction of the party ahead of 2022,” They said.