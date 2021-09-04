National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi says time is ripe for Mt. Kenya East region to produce a presidential candidate.

According to Muturi the region will soon establish a political party to be used by the ideal candidate come the 2022 general election.

Speaking in a meeting convened by the clergy at Kanyuambora in Embu County, Muturi committed to spearhead efforts to identify a political vehicle either through adopting and rebranding an existing one or forming a new entity altogether.

Muturi urged the electorate in Mt Kenya East not to be lured to market a party that is not homegrown but instead establish their own so that they can have negotiating power.

Meanwhile, two presidential hopefuls in the forthcoming 2022 General Election Bishop Zablon Karanja Mbugua and Prof. Mohamed Karama say that they believe it is possible to bring permanent economic development stability in Kenya.

This they say will be achieved through exploitation of natural resources to create establishments to provide employment and spur enterprises development, concentrating on innovative and informed agriculture, mining and tourism, and thus, increasing export base and reduction on taxation.

In a statement, the ordained men of God noted that the era of the majority living in utter desperation should come to a close.

“Most of the middle income group should be relieved from supporting the lower income group, therefore, giving them opportunity to raise their economic levels. Ultimately, this will translate to saving Kenya from anarchy, social decay, economic downtrend and poor governance,” read part of the statement.

The two who will be vying on the Farmers Party ticket at the same time pledged towards a new dawn with clear working policies on gainful means of livelihood for all; sustainable healthcare for all, and infrastructure and generational advancement for all.

“It is the hope of all Kenyans that we shall experience a different path from the norm accustomed to political leadership from the time of independence up to date. Going forward, we hope that this is a wake-up call for all leaders to realize that, leadership is service to God and the people,” added the statement.