Mt Kenya East leaders seeking for single political outfit

by Christine Muchira
SPEAKER MUTURI

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi says time is ripe for Mt. Kenya East region to produce a presidential candidate.  

According to Muturi  the region will soon establish a political party to be used by the ideal candidate come the 2022 general election. 

Speaking in a meeting convened by the clergy at Kanyuambora in Embu County, Muturi committed to spearhead efforts to identify a political vehicle either through adopting and rebranding an existing one or forming a new entity altogether.

Muturi urged the electorate in Mt Kenya East not to be lured to market a party that is not homegrown but instead establish their own so that they can have negotiating power.

Meanwhile, two presidential hopefuls in the forthcoming 2022 General Election Bishop Zablon Karanja Mbugua and Prof. Mohamed Karama say that they believe it is possible to bring permanent economic development stability in Kenya.

This they say will be achieved through exploitation of  natural resources  to  create  establishments to  provide  employment and  spur  enterprises development, concentrating on innovative  and  informed agriculture, mining and tourism, and  thus,  increasing  export  base and  reduction  on  taxation.  

In a statement, the ordained men of God noted that the era of the majority living in utter desperation should come to a close.

“Most  of  the  middle income  group should  be relieved from  supporting  the  lower income  group,  therefore, giving  them  opportunity  to raise their economic  levels.  Ultimately, this  will  translate  to  saving  Kenya from  anarchy,  social  decay,  economic downtrend  and  poor governance,” read part of the statement. 

The two who will be vying on the Farmers Party ticket at the same time pledged towards a new dawn with clear working policies on gainful  means of livelihood  for all; sustainable  healthcare for all, and infrastructure  and generational advancement  for all.

“It is the hope of all Kenyans that we shall experience a different path from the norm accustomed to political leadership from the time of independence up to date. Going forward, we hope that this is a wake-up call for all leaders to realize that, leadership is service to God and the people,” added the statement.

  

