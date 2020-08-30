Mt Kenya leaders want President Uhuru to remain region’s Kingpin

Five former Members of Parliament now wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to remain the Mt Kenya political kingpin even after he completes his term.

Led by former Senators Kembi Gitura and Daniel Karaba as well former MPs Peter Gitao, Joshua Toro and Eng Stephen Ngari the leaders said President Uhuru will give Mt Kenya region the direction to take as his term comes to an end.

The former legislators also dismissed claims that the region is indebted to Deputy President Dr William Ruto saying it is premature to discuss the 2022 succession.

Speaking at Sagana town the leaders accused Ruto and his allies in both the Senate and National Assembly of politicizing the war on corruption and targeting individuals close to the President.

Kembi said that the region should not be quick to declare which Presidential candidate they will support in 2022 but should wait for direction from the head of State.

The five also hit out at the current Jubilee leadership in both Senate and National Assembly saying some of them can’t be trusted to provide guidance to the region.

Former Mwea MP Peter Gitao said that the region should convene a regional political meeting to agree on the way forward ahead of 2022.

The MPS spoke during a meeting with the Kirinyaga county council of elders.

Council of elders Chairman Bishop Cyrus Kithaka urged the former leaders to support Health CS Mutahi Kagwe saying he is doing a good job at the Ministry.