Mt Kenya leaders will not be coerced to support Raila says Kahiga

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has said Mt Kenya leaders will not be coerced to support Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

He said it was impossible to “sell” Mr Odinga in the region because his development plan was unclear.

“I want to make it clear that Mr Odinga is unsellable and very unpopular in Mt Kenya. Let the truth be told,” said Mr Kahiga.

Speaking in Nyeri County, Sunday during a tour of the area by Deputy President William Ruto, Mr Kahiga said campaigning for the ODM leader for presidency was a waste of time and resources.

“Mr Odinga has not given us a reason to support him. We cannot rally behind a leader who has nothing to offer other than rhetoric and lectures,” said Mr Kahiga.

Others were Tetu MP Gichuhi Mwangi, Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Rahab Mukami (Nyeri), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Aden Duale (Garissa) and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Mr Kahiga said Dr Ruto has a clear agenda for the country’s economic prosperity.

“It is now clear that if you want to know the history of Kenya, follow Mr Odinga but if you want to know where Kenya is heading to, follow Dr Ruto,” said Mr Kahiga.

He added:”I was with Mr Odinga here in Nyeri for two days. All he did was to give us history , lectures and stories that will not help us,” said Mr Kahiga.

The Governor said he will lead Nyeri County mass defection together with other leaders to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Tetu MP officially announced that he had defected to the hustler party, UDA, following extensive consultations with his constituents.

He said Tetu residents made it clear to him that if he supports Mr Odinga he would be sent home in the 2022 general elections as early as 8 am.

“I asked Tetu residents who they will support between Mr Odinga and Dr Ruto.They told me that if I want to go home, I continue supporting Mr Odinga,” said Mr Gichuhu.

Mr Nyoro and Mr Ichungwa said the people of Mt Kenya were fully behind Dr Ruto and his UDA party.

Mr Ichungwa said they will not be forced to support a leader who has nothing to offer the people of Mt Kenya.

“You cannot force political friendship.You must have an agenda that is acceptable to the people,” he said.

Mr Gachagua asked Mt Kenya residents to rally behind Dr Ruto because he has a solid development agenda compared to his competitor, Mr Odinga, who thrives on empty rhetoric.

The Mathira MP told Governor Kahiga not to be threatened by Mr Odinga’s backers for supporting Dr Ruto.

“We thank Mr Kahiga for telling Mr Odinga the truth that we are not interested in history and lectures but a development agenda,” said Mr Gachagua.

Dr Ruto on his part, urged politicians to shun hooliganism in politics aimed at disrupting their opponent’s rallies and instead engage in mature, agenda-based politics.

He said politicians should be free to sell their agenda to the people in any part of the country devoid of violence.

“All leaders should be welcomed in any part of the country without unnecessary hindrances,” he said.

Dr Ruto said the era of tribal and regional politics was over, adding that Kenyans were keen on unity of purpose.

The Deputy President said he was focused on uniting Kenyans besides teaming up with their leaders to transform the country.

“Over 160 MPs have united under UDA so that we can eliminate tribal and regional politics to confront the country’s challenges,” he said.