Mt Kenya ODM coordinators endorse Jimi Wanjigi for President

A section of ODM County coordinators from 16 Mt Kenya Counties have agreed to back businessman Jimi Wanjigi for the country’s top job.

Speaking Sunday after concluding a meeting at Aberdares Country Club, the leaders resolved to work in support of Jimi Wanjigi as ODM’s presidential flagbearer.

The ODM County coordinators said that their decision came after a series of engagements and fruitful session with City businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

“After lengthy and careful deliberation, we have resolved to work in support of the Hon Jimi Wanjigi who is an ODM life member as ODM’s presidential flagbearer,” said the ODM delegates.

“We have examined his credentials for driving a fresh economic agenda for this country. We believe that he has fresh ideas that can take this country on a path of an economic revolution that will change the course of this nation’s history,” they added.

The leaders said that they resolved to promote a candidate who is prepared to champion an economic revolution across the land and lead this nation on to its Third Liberation.

“We will therefore popularize ODM and Mr Wanjigi simultaneously in all the counties we represent. We have resolved to paint the mountain Orange in our quest for change,” said the leaders.

They also called on the Orange Democratic Party to hold its party primaries by December this year in order to allow the presidential and other party candidates vying for different positions time to campaign the length and breadth of this nation with the ultimate goal of winning the presidency.