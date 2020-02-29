Mt Kenya region hands over demands to BBI Taskforce Chair

The Building Bridges Initiative on Saturday brought together counties in the Mount Kenya region where they handed over their 10-point demands to the BBI Steering Committee Chairman Yusuf Haji.

The rally held in Kinoru Stadium in Meru County comprised of Embu County, Kirinyaga County, Meru County, Tharaka Nithi County, Laikipia County, Nyeri County, Kiambu County, Nakuru County, Nyandarua County, and Murang’a County.

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia read the resolutions during a BBI rally.

One of the major demands includes the allocation of at least 30 per cent of national revenue to support agriculture

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Also, a major issue in the report which sparked major debate at the rally was the one man, one vote, one shilling as a principle of allocation of revenue and not less than 45 per cent of national revenue allocation to counties.

Other recommendations in the report include at least 30 per cent of county allocation to go to Ward Development Fund, 50 per cent of County Ward Development Fund ring-fenced for youths to support and empower them and de-listing of youths under 35 per cent from CRB.

Mt. Kenya region is also demanding the creation of an inclusive executive consisting of a president, deputy president, prime minister, two deputy prime ministers and formation of a national council that will also include a Chief Justice.

Leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto were also in attendance despite earlier indications that they would skip the meeting.

Led by Senate Majority Kipchumba Murkomen and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, the leaders who skipped the Narok rally arrived at Kinoru amid cheers some minutes past noon.

The two again missed sits at the main dais as people in the crowd shouted they be accorded respect and be seated.

The Tangatanga MPs skipped and castigated the first and the second BBI forums that took place in Kisii and Kakamega respectively, but attended both the Mombasa and Kitui ones before skipping the Narok one.

Murkomen said he only skipped the Narok rally after he realised that it was to be used to profile some communities living in Narok and Kajiado counties and that he would attend Meru rally.

Ruto also warned that if the BBI proponents continue to use the rallies to incite Kenyans, they will have no otherwise but to end the forums.

If the rallies are being used to divide Kenyans along ethnic lines, we will have no otherwise but to stop the reggae,” warned Ruto.

Also in attendance is ODM leader Raila Odinga and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi among other leaders.

Recommendations in detail

Agriculture: Allocation of at least 30 per cent of national revenue to support agriculture. Sharing of resources: Principle of allocation of revenue; one man, one vote, one shilling. Devolution: Counties be allocated not less than 45 per cent. Creation of County Ward Development Funds: At least 30 per cent of county allocation to go to Ward Development Fund. Fifty per cent of the County Ward Development Fund ring-fenced for youths to support and empower them. De-listing of youths under 35 per cent from CRB. Introduction of a proportional representation system in the most effective means of overachieving the quality of the vote. Implementation of the two-thirds gender rule National ethos: No Kenyans should be victimised or considered an outsider in his/her own country. All Kenyans should be projected in their pursuit of prosperity. Creation of an inclusive executive consisting of a president, deputy president, Prime Minister, two deputy Prime Ministers. Formation of a national council that will also include a Chief Justice. Allocation of five per cent of all public appointments to people living with a disability. Support the decision of Uhuru to build bridges through the BBI.

Tell Us What You Think