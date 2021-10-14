Mt Kenya region to vote as a bloc, says Governor Kimemia

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia has said that the Mt Kenya region will vote as a bloc, in a bid to clinch a share of the next government.

Governor Kimemia, who doubles as the Central Region Economic Block (CEREB) chair, called on the residents to choose wisely, given that the region cannot afford to be locked out of the next government.

“There is going to be a major revolution in this country and we cannot afford to be out of the government. Whatever it takes, we must be in the next government and not like the 24 years (during President Daniel Moi’s regime), when we suffered and yet we gave out our all,” noted Kimemia.

While noting that all pointers were that the ground had shifted, Mr Kimemia who is supporting ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid, noted that there was going to be a major revolution taking place in the country and the vote-rich region must make sure that it is in the next government.

The governor, who spoke during the homecoming of Jubilee nominated Senator Isaac Ngugi, noted that the 2022 politics was about the region’s interests and called on the leaders and residents to wholeheartedly vote for one candidate who has their best interests at heart.

On his side, Senator Ngugi who was nominated by the ruling Jubilee party to replace Senator Isaac Prungei, said it would be extremely painful for people from the Mt Kenya region to decide not to be in the next government. Prungei, perished two months ago in a road accident.

“I urge our people to know that it will be extremely painful to be out of government. The counties that have worked with the national government are very far and it should never be joked here that we will just allow others to take over. Some of the favours we get are never enjoyed in other Counties,” said Ngugi, while urging the region to vote as one.