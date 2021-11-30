Mt. Kenya still owes Ruto a political debt, Waititu says

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has said that Mt. Kenya region owes Deputy President William Ruto a political debt for supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta in the last two General Elections.

Waititu stated that it was dishonorable for Mt Kenya people to play underhand games against the Deputy President who is seeking to succeed President Kenyatta.

Waititu maintained that Ruto is the best candidate as compared to his challengers and that none of the Presidential hopefuls currently would beat him in a free and fair electoral process.

Speaking when he attended celebrations to mark the graduation of Professor Joseph Ng’ang’a who was his CEC member in charge of education during his tenure, Waititu upheld that Ruto has made firm roots in Mt Kenya region and that the electorates have already endorsed him to continue with President Kenyatta’s agendas for the country.

Waititu who was impeached by the Senate over alleged embezzlement of public funds hit out at agencies mandated to fight graft for indiscriminately prosecuting innocent leaders.

He insisted that for the agencies to win back public trust, they must handle corruption with the seriousness it deserves by arresting and taking to court the real public funds swindlers.

He at the same time contended that his removal from office was politically driven and that no coin was stolen from the county coffers during his leadership.

On his side, Professor Ng’ang’a who announced his bid to seek Juja Parliamentary position come next year urged Mt Kenya residents to be peaceful and embrace all leaders by keenly listening to them in order to make informed decisions.

Ng’ang’a specifically urged the youth to avoid being misused to advance selfish politicians’ interests and urged politicians to stop forcing leaders on people’s throats.