Mt. Kenya women leaders back Kalonzo, laud his reputation

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka presidency today got a major boost after women Leaders drawn from 12 counties of the Mount Kenya region endorsed him for the Presidency 2022.

The close to 2000 women Leaders who visited the former vice president at his Yatta said they wanted a leader who will ensure Kenya remains a peaceful country and that Kalonzo fits the bill.

“You worked with (former) President Mwai Kibaki and you were loyal to him until the end. You helped him to draw a roadmap to development. We will repay you for that by supporting your bid for the country’s presidency,” one of those in attendance said

The Leaders promised to be Kalonzo’s ambassadors in the Mountain region in the effort to make him the next President of Kenya.

“Following our immensely successful OKA Kiambu tour, I was pleased to host over 2,000 grassroots women leaders drawn from the 12 counties of Central Kenya who endorsed my bid for the presidency in 2022. They have also vowed to rally the Mountain behind me.” Kalonzo said

“I am happy because you have ended the debate about where Mt. Kenya support will go to. When women lead, everyone including men and women follow suit.” He added

Kalonzo while welcoming the endorsement said his 24-hour economy model coupled with free data to the youth will spar the economy to greater heights of development

“I want to build an economy where our people will work in shifts. This will ensure that our youth get jobs.” He said

Kalonzo said agriculture is the green Gold of Africa and that he will prioritize the sector for the greater grown of the economy and food security.