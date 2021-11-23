Mt Kenya youths defend Speaker Muturi’s presidential bid

A section of youth allied to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has accused his political rivals of spreading lies in the media to derail his presidential bid.

The youth leaders led by Newton Khamisi termed as false, malicious and misleading reports that Muturi who is seeking the presidency on a DP ticket had agreed to take up the running mate position in next year’s general election.

Addressing a presser at JB Centre Tuesday, Khamisi said the Speaker who is the Mt Kenya spokesperson has his eyes firmly set on the top seat adding that no amount of intimidation and misinformation would make him abandon his quest for the presidency.

“We hereby categorically assure Kenyans that JB Muturi will be on the ballot come August 2022 as the Democratic Party Presidential candidate, and no amount of intimidation, mudslinging and maligning will deter his vision for the country,” said Khamisi.

He added “We strongly condemn this act of political sabotage not only to Justin Muturi but other leaders as well who are in the quest to being the 5th president of the Republic of Kenya. So we are calling on our political opponents to stop this cheap propaganda and attempts that will bear no fruit”

The youths urged Kenyans to rally behind the Speaker saying he was the best candidate to steer the country forward.

“As the Mt. Kenya Spokesperson, Kingpin and the Candidate who rightfully represents the largest vote basket, he is committed to reviving the best Kibaki Era policies for purposes of Kenya’s economic recovery and indeed to the 2022 election victory through his clarion call KENYA KWANZA” said the youths.

Meanwhile, Mount Kenya Unity Forum and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders have hinted at a possibility of an alliance ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This follows a consultative meeting held today on teaming up for a single ticket in the presidential election in what pundits say may prove to be a game-changer in next year’s election.

Mount Kenya Unity Forum led by Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo stated that they are keen to unite the country by forming a formidable alliance that will bring change.

On his part, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya, one of the parties in OKA said the journey of political cooperation between the two groups has begun.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Party, Gideon Moi of KANU attended the meeting.