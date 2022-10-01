MTRH signs first ever CBA with clinical officers

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret has signed a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with clinical officers.

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers took to Twitter to make the announcement saying it’s the first-ever agreement with the hospital following successful negotiations adding that it entrenches democracy in management of workers and consequently improves their productivity.

The hospital management this week entered into an MOU with two more unions namely Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers.

Hospital CEO Dr Wilson Aruasa said the CBAs will give a pay rise and other non-financial benefits to all staff.

“Kudheiha is the oldest union at MTRH and the CBA we have signed is the fourth and that is evidence of our good relations with the union just like others,” he said.

Dr Aruasa said the hospital wants to ensure a smooth flow of services because it serves patients from Kenya and other parts of the region including Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, among others.

The CBA runs from July this year to June 2026.

