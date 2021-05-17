Regé-Jean Page won breakthrough performance for his role on Bridgerton

Rege-Jean Page
Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset played by Rege-Jean Page for Netflix’s Bridgerton. Courtesy, Netflix

The MTV Movie and TV Awards took place yesterday night (Sunday) in an award ceremony that saw Wandavision beat out global phenom Bridgerton for Best Show and Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan take home the Best Duo prize for their performance on Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

See the full list of winners below

Best Movie
WINNER: To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Best Show
WINNER: WandaVision

Best Performance in a Movie
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Performance in a Show
WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Best Hero
WINNER: Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Best Kiss
WINNER: Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks

Best Comedic Performance
WINNER: Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

Best Villain
WINNER: Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Breakthrough Performance
WINNER: Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Best Fight
WINNER: WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha

Most Frightened Performance
WINNER: Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor

Best Duo
WINNER: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

