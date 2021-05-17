Regé-Jean Page won breakthrough performance for his role on Bridgerton
The MTV Movie and TV Awards took place yesterday night (Sunday) in an award ceremony that saw Wandavision beat out global phenom Bridgerton for Best Show and Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan take home the Best Duo prize for their performance on Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
See the full list of winners below
Best Movie
WINNER: To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Best Show
WINNER: WandaVision
Best Performance in a Movie
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Performance in a Show
WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Best Hero
WINNER: Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Best Kiss
WINNER: Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks
Best Comedic Performance
WINNER: Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America
Best Villain
WINNER: Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Breakthrough Performance
WINNER: Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
Best Fight
WINNER: WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha
Most Frightened Performance
WINNER: Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor
Best Duo
WINNER: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)