Regé-Jean Page won breakthrough performance for his role on Bridgerton

The MTV Movie and TV Awards took place yesterday night (Sunday) in an award ceremony that saw Wandavision beat out global phenom Bridgerton for Best Show and Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan take home the Best Duo prize for their performance on Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

See the full list of winners below

Best Movie

WINNER: To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Best Show

WINNER: WandaVision

Best Performance in a Movie

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Performance in a Show

WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Best Hero

WINNER: Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Best Kiss

WINNER: Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks

Best Comedic Performance

WINNER: Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

Best Villain

WINNER: Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Breakthrough Performance

WINNER: Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Best Fight

WINNER: WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha

Most Frightened Performance

WINNER: Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor

Best Duo

WINNER: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

