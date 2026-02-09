MTV Shuga Mashariki to premiere globally on February 11

Kenyan hit youth series, MTV Shuga Season 2, will officially return globally on the MTV Shuga YouTube channel from Wednesday, 11 February, with episodes airing weekly.

Returning for Season 2 is a powerhouse ensemble cast including Serah Wanjiru, Basil Mungai, Matthew Ngugi, Wilson Muchemi, Fatuma Gichuru, Juliebrenda Nyambura, Fridah Mumbe, Renee Gichuki and Mwende King’ori, with fan-favourite Brian Kabugi making a highly anticipated return in a major role.

The new season also introduces Vanessa Okeyo Aika, Marima Wanjiru, Natalia Kyalo, Jenny Muigai, Amalie Chopetta, Beatrice Kamuyu, Eunice Kamau and Tanzania’s Talie Gray, whose performances bring depth to MTV Shuga Mashariki’s evolving narrative.

In a first for the franchise, Season 2 is accompanied by an original soundtrack titled ‘25Flow’, developed as a standalone creative asset alongside the series.

The project highlights Kenyan artists and songwriters led by SoFresh, a renowned music producer. Their original music compositions and production will be woven directly into the story and film.

Set against the backdrop of campus life at Enkare University, Season 2 of MTV Shuga Mashariki dives deep into the complexities of young people navigating love, consent, identity and ambition in a digital age.

The season explores how technology, peer pressure and societal expectations collide with personal choice. From viral fame and body autonomy to toxic masculinity and sexual violence, the story follows interconnected lives as secrets unravel, friendships are tested, and justice emerges as a powerful rallying cry.

Season 2 marks a significant creative milestone for the franchise through a partnership between MTV SAF (Staying Alive Foundation) and She Moves Africa Films, a women-led production company founded by award-winning producer and storyteller Dina Mwende, who steps into the role of Series Producer after serving as Associate Producer in Season 1.

The new season also welcomes Janet Chumbe as a new director, joining an accomplished Kenyan directorial team including June Ndinya, Mkaiwawi Mwakaba and Likarion Wainaina, who joined the series in Season 1, alongside Enos Olik, acclaimed cinematographer who also returns on the 2026 season. Together, they bring authentic storytelling, a wealth of experience and cultural insight to the production.

Produced by MTV SAF, the second season builds on the success of last year’s widely celebrated debut, reaffirming MTV Shuga Mashariki as one of Kenya’s most culturally resonant and impactful youth drama series. Continuing its tradition of using storytelling to spark meaningful change among Kenya’s youth, every storyline in Season 2 is grounded in local, youth-centred research and crafted to challenge restrictive norms and harmful social expectations.