Auditions are set for October 11.

The MTV Staying Alive Foundation is thrilled to announce the return of the iconic MTV Shuga to Kenya, with a brand-new season titled MTV Shuga Mashariki.

This exciting development marks the show’s comeback after more than 10 years, with auditions having kicked off this October in search of Kenya’s freshest talent.

At the heart of MTV Shuga’s return is its unwavering focus on storytelling to change the lives of Kenyan youth.

From script to screen, this season’s entire production is informed by local youth-centered research and designed to tackle restrictive, harmful gender norms that affect the outcomes of young people’s lives in Kenya.

Additionally, MTV Shuga Mashariki will be a 100% Kenyan production, ensuring that every aspect of the show reflects the authentic experiences and voices of Kenyan youth.

In its return, the production of MTV Shuga Mashariki will draw from extensive evidence that has shown that authentic youth-centered storytelling can help shift restrictive norms, at scale.

In a bid to broaden its reach to aspiring actors across the country and nurture local talent, the show will hold both physical and virtual open auditions this month.

This is an incredible opportunity to join a groundbreaking production that continues to captivate millions across the continent through authentic storytelling that draws on the experiences of young people.

MTV Shuga has built a strong legacy of showcasing new talent and this season will uphold that tradition, introducing dynamic new faces and a fresh generation of Kenyan actors to its ever-expanding audience.

Both in person and online cast submissions, will be reviewed by the casting team after which shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further steps.

Details about open auditions in Nairobi

Actors based in Nairobi are invited to attend open auditions from October 11th – 13th, 2024 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the University of Nairobi (main campus).

Registration closes October 10th, 2024.

Online Submissions

MTV Shuga Mashariki will also include online submissions as an option to those unable to make it to the physical auditions.

Aspiring actors should submit the following materials by October 13th, 2024:

A professional headshot

A brief introductory video and 30-second monologue performance

How to audition

Sign up for physical or virtual auditions using this link

Eligibility

Open to Kenyan citizens aged 18 -30 years only. Please note that you can only apply for either the physical OR virtual auditions.

Dual applications will be disqualified.