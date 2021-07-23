DPP refutes claims he ordered arrests of judges Muchelule, Chitembwe

The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has Friday refuted claims he ordered the arrest and questioning of High Court Judges Aggrey Muchelule and Said Chitembwe.

The DPP also notes that his office is not aware of circumstances that led to the arrest or questioning of the two Judges neither has his office received any investigation files concerning them contrary to reports by one Eric Theuri purportedly speaking for the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

“In the event, the file (s) is presented to the ODPP for advice, the DPP will direct as appropriate,” he said.

In reaction to the above, the LSK President Nelson Havi apologized on behalf of LSK saying Theuri was not authorized to speak on behalf of the Law Society of Kenya noting that a formally authorized communique from the Law Society of Kenya had been issued on the matter.

In the said communique, Havi said “the never-ending assault by the Executive aimed at clawing back on gains made on the independence of the Judiciary has manifested itself again in an ugly way.”

The President also alleged that the arrests were intended to demoralize the two judges individually and undermine the Judiciary in general.

Havi in addition says that the Executive should give an apology and if one isn’t forthcoming, “it will be imperative that the DCI George Kinoti resigns or be removed from office.”

The two judges are accused of receiving bribes for various cases they previously handled.

Also quizzed were their drivers and clerks before they were released at about 5 pm.