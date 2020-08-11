Mucheru enumerates available youth jobs

Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of ICT, Innovation, and Youth Affairs Joe Mucheru has committed to ensuring youth access employment opportunities.

Mucheru said youth participation in the economy is not only a policy but also a practice.

Mucheru said the youth are being supported to realize their full potential, through exploration of individual talent.

He was speaking during a virtual International Youth Day Concert live on the popular Y254 TV, owned by KBC.

The live event was a rehearsal to the International Youth Day, commemorated on 12th August every year.

The CS urged the youth to utilize the opportunities available to them through the various affirmative projects set aside by the Government.

Among these are Kazi Mtaani, Youth Access to Procurement Opportunities(YAGBO), the Internship Project, and the Studio Machinani initiative.

“I want to thank the youth for their support in driving innovation and technology in the country,” Mucheru said

The government has also partnered with the World Bank to create employment opportunities for the youth through the Kenya Youth Employment Opportunities Project (KYEOP) 2016-2021.

The project will confer employment to over 280,000 youths within selected counties in both urban and rural areas.

The CS announced his ministry has rolled out the Ajira Digital program, geared towards empowering an estimated one million youths to access digital jobs.

ICT Ministry Chief Administrative Secretary(CAS) Nadia Abdalla urged the youth to be at the forefront in championing for positive change that will spur development.

Nadia, 29 years, urged the youth to register for the 2-day free Ajira digital training program. ( ajiradigital.go.ke )

“I urge the youth to join the Ajira digital program to gain digital skills which will link them to jobs in Kenya and abroad,” she said

Nadia called upon the youth to utilize the Youth Enterprise Development Fund to finance their ideas and businesses.

“The Youth Enterprise Development Fund is easily accessible and always ready to offer affordable financial support to youths starting or doing business at zero interest,” she said

The theme for this year’s International Youth Day is, ‘Youth engagement for global action’