Muchiri bids goodbye to teammates before official departure

Boniface Muchiri is set to leave Tusker FC as he heads out for a career change, after being recruited into the Kenya Defence Forces. Muchiri played his last match in Tusker colors on Sunday, the 0-0 draw with Sofapaka at the Ruaraka Complex.

On Thursday morning,he linked up with the rest of team members for the last conversation before joining his new employers.

👋| Bidding goodbye to his mates. You will always be one of us Boni!#KenyaMilele #Brewers4Life pic.twitter.com/aVOa2IJOHe — 🏆Tusker FC (@tusker_fc) December 16, 2021

The 25 year old signed for Tusker from Sony Sugar in 2016 and has helped the Brewers to win two league titles.

Muchiri has paid a glowing tribute to the team and coach Robert Matano, saying his time at Ruaraka has transformed him to the player he is today.

🗣️| Boniface Muchiri's words as he leaves the club. pic.twitter.com/aCi7iKbsXi — 🏆Tusker FC (@tusker_fc) December 14, 2021

On Muchiri’s departure coach Matano says; “It’s very emotional for me because he is one of my best players. I have been with him since came and I transformed him to be a better player. It touches me a lot but I have to accept. It is beyond my control but I wish him the best. He is a very disciplined and committed player who has heart to do something”

He will resume his football career once he completes his military training after six months.

For a team that has failed to score a goal in their last six matches, the departure of an attacking talent will be another massive blow.

However, they have been boosted with the return of South Sudanese international David Majak who had been on a season-long loan spell at Swedish top tier side Kalmar FF.