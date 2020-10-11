Mudavadi insists he is still on 2022 presidential race

ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi has called upon Kenyans to remain united and focused in the fight against corruption and to shun tribalism and ethnicity for the country to remain united.

Mudavadi said the country must be focused on unity and ensuring that the leadership plays a critical role in helping President Uhuru Kenyatta in reviving the economy of this country.

He said the government should focus on job creation and attracting investors for the economy to get back on track.

Speaking in Chepsonoi Constituency, Nandi County during the burial of Allan Savala the son to ANC Executive Director Margaret Ndanyi, the ANC leader has maintained that his eye remains on the top seat and nothing short of vying for the Presidency come 2022.

He made the remarks after attending the National Prayer day that was hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi earlier in the day.

Mudavadi who was accompanied by a host of Members of Parliament allied to his Amani National Congress also reiterated the need for Kenyans to remain cautious as the number of cases of the Corona Virus being recorded have once again started rising just days after the President partially opened the economy and lifted the measures that were put in place to curb the rising cases of the virus.

On the other hand Lugari MP Ayub Savula has castigated the move taken by the Education CS Prof George Magoha to re-open schools on Monday for Grade 4, Class 8 and form 4.

Savula noted that adequate measures have not been put in place by the Ministry of Health saying risk factors are still high and Kenyan children might be exposed to more danger.

The legislators who were present used the opportunity to throw their weight behind Mudavadi’s 2022 Presidential bid saying he is the best choice for the country come 2022.