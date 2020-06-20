Mudavadi accuses state of double standards in social distancing directives

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi is accusing the state of applying double standards in its handling of social distancing directives.

In an apparent reference to disruption of Senator Moses Wetangula’s homecoming rally in Bungoma on Friday, Mudavadi is accusing the law enforcement officers of bias even as he wondered why other political players have been holding similar political gatherings without restriction.

Wetangula was doing stop-overs in Bungoma Town in the company of former Majority Whip in the National Assembly Benjamin Washiali, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, his Kwanza counterpart Ferdinand Wanyonyi, Kiminini lawmaker Chris Wamalwa, his Bumula counterpart Mwambu Mabonga, and Bungoma Woman Rep. Catherine Wambilianga.

According to the ANC leader, the move to disrupt Wetangula meeting was in bad taste given that other political players in the country have been holding similar gatherings without constraint.

Mudavadi says defeating COVID-19 will be a mirage if the government continues to implement social distancing directives with bias.

On 2022 succession politics, Mudavadi is accusing unnamed state functionaries of attempts to drive a wedge between leaders from Western Kenya to ensure Luhya unity remains elusive.

Mudavadi is also accusing Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Devolution Minister Eugene Wamalwa of pushing own interests in the present political dispensation.