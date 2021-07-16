Mudavadi allies urge Raila to back ANC leader’s Presidential bid

A section of leaders allied to former vice president Musalia Mudavadi is calling on ODM leader Raila Odinga to rally behind the ANC leader in next year’s presidential poll.

The group lead by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malalah argue that time has come for Raila to reciprocate the support he has been receiving from others including Mudavadi during his previous quest to become President.

In fact, Malalah who was speaking in Mombasa alongside other ANC Party legislators and party officials in Mombasa, wants the former Prime Minister to shelve his political ambitions for the sake of Mudavadi.

“When we formed NASA, we agreed we were going to have rotational leadership. And we have supported Raila Odinga as the leader of NASA. But we haven’t been successful in getting him to statehouse despite our support. Its time to change tact and get another candidate. We are asking Raila support Mudavadi this time round,” Sen. Malalah said

“We are asking him (Raila) to be a statesman” Malalah added

His sentiments resonated well with those of ANC Chairman Kelvin Lunani and Nominated Senator Sen Petronnillah Were who claimed that Mudavadi is the best candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta once his term expires.

“We can confirm that Mudavadi will be in the ballot in 2022. And we are looking for alliances and people to work with us to make his quest a success.” Lunani said

He was quick to point out that ANC will work with like-minded partners to build a strong political outfit that is able to deliver the presidency and most importantly work to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.