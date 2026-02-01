AfricaLocal News

Mudavadi arrives in Addis Ababa for a two day official visit

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for a strategic two-day official visit focused on strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

During the visit, Mudavadi is scheduled to hold a high-level bilateral meeting with Dr. Gideon Timothewos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The discussions are expected to centre on deepening regional cooperation, advancing shared economic priorities, and reinforcing collaboration on peace, security, and regional stability within the Horn of Africa and the broader African continent.

He will also engage the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Rt. Hon. Yvette Cooper, MP., in discussions aimed at reviewing progress made under the Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership. The engagement will focus on expanding collaboration in trade and investment, climate action, security cooperation, innovation, and sustainable development, reflecting the growing depth and maturity of relations between the two nations.

Upon arrival, Mudavadi was received by Amb. Galma M. Boru, Head of Mission at the Kenya Embassy in Addis Ababa, alongside Amb. Petronila Were, the Deputy Head of Mission. Also present to receive him was Minister Counsellor Kevin Thuo, underscoring the mission’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s diplomatic engagements in Ethiopia.

The visit highlights Kenya’s continued commitment to strong diplomatic partnerships, regional integration, and collaborative solutions that drive shared prosperity and stability

