Mudavadi arrives in Beijing, set to meet top Chinese govt officials

The Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, H.E Musalia Mudavadi has arrived in Beijing, China for a 3-Day official Visit.

Upon arrival at the Beijing Capital International Airport, Mudavadi was warmly welcomed by Yu Yong (Mr) and Ms. Xu Benin, Deputy Directors at the Department of African Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beijing, and the Kenyan Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, Willy Bett.

The Prime CS is accompanied by the Principal Secretary in the State Department for Parliamentary Affairs Aurelia Rono among other government officials.

“This significant visit is extended at the gracious invitation of Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs for China. It provides a valuable opportunity for a follow-up engagement on key discussions between Kenya and China, particularly in light of H.E President William Ruto’s recent state visit to China,” Mudavadi’s office said in a statement

During the visit, the Prime Cabinet Secretary will engage with senior government representatives of the People’s Republic of China, focusing on strengthening collaborations in trade, investment, labor, and security between Kenya and China.

The Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs plays a pivotal role in economic diplomacy, fostering smooth relationships between Kenya and its key global partners.

“China continues to deepen its crucial partnership with Kenya, leading impactful infrastructural projects and supporting various sectors of economic advancement,” said the Ministry