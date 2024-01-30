Mudavadi arrives in Washington ahead meeting with top US officials

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi landed in the United States Tuesday evening for a three-day visit.

Mudavadi, also Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary is scheduled to hold talks with US government officials in Washington DC.

“I will be engaging senior officials in discussions on the Kenya-United States Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership, with a specific focus on enhancing cooperation between our two nations,” he said as soon as he arrived in the US

Among the leaders lined up for a meeting with Mudavadi is U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who just concluded his four-day tour of Africa where he visited four countries.

Mudavadi’s trip to the US comes just days after he arrived from China where he had visited and met top government officials in Beijing, at the invitation of Wang Yi, the Foreign Affairs Minister.

On Monday, Mudavadi led a team of Kenya government officials that included Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade, and Industry, Rebecca Miano to a meeting with the United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman.

During the meeting, both teams provided an update on the progress made on the Kenya-United States Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership, with a focus on enhancing bilateral trade and investment between the two nations.

“This round of negotiations will concentrate on key chapters such as agriculture, good regulatory practices, and workers’ rights and protections,” said Mudavadi after the meeting

He said Kenya is eager to strengthen collaboration with the U.S., aiming to foster economic prosperity, security, human rights protection, and democracy, among other aspects.