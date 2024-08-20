Mudavadi asks teachers to propose solutions for conflict, artificial intelligence

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has asked education professionals to address critical issues affecting education, including conflict, climate change, and the impact of technology.

Mudavadi noted the alarming situation in the Sahel region and other parts of Africa, where approximately 100 million students are out of school due to ongoing conflicts.

He urged education leaders to develop innovative solutions to pressing global challenges during the official opening of the 2024 International Confederation of Principals (ICP) World Convention.

Speaking on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kenya, Mudavadi questioned how educational leaders can navigate the complexities of providing quality education in such challenging environments. “What will happen to the lives of these young people, given that the effects of conflict can last for up to 40 years?” he asked.

“We are on the brink of creating a lost generation, and we must find ways to ensure their futures are not bleak,” he added.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also addressed the severe impacts of climate change. He cited recent events in Kenya, where the worst drought in 40 years destroyed over 4,000 classrooms, alongside critical infrastructure such as bridges and roads that provide access to schools.

“We must recognize that climate change is not just an environmental issue, it directly affects our educational systems and the opportunities available to our children,” Mudavadi stated.

Mudavadi emphasized the importance of economic empowerment for the youth. He noted that Africa is home to 1.4 billion people, 70% of whom are young. However, only 30% of intra-business is conducted within the continent, while 70% occurs outside.

PCS challenged education professionals to think critically about how to improve local economies and ensure that young people are equipped with the necessary skills to thrive. “How fast can we integrate language and communication skills into our curricula so that we can engage more effectively with each other?” he asked.

Mudavadi raised concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on education. He questioned whether AI serves as a tool for positive change or whether it risks creating scenarios that could be detrimental to society.

“How are we harnessing AI? Are we using it to enrich education, or are we allowing it to create negative consequences?” Mudavadi posed.

Mudavadi also warned about the dangers of social media, which can be weaponized to incite hate and violence. He referenced recent global incidents where social media played a significant role in spreading misinformation and division.

“Education must play a crucial role in moderating these issues,” he asserted. “We need to equip our learners with the critical thinking skills necessary to navigate the complexities of the digital age.”

In a related initiative, Mudavadi visited the newly built Mama Ngina Girls High School, where he participated in planting trees as part of the Jaza Miti initiative. This initiative is a presidential directive aimed at increasing Kenya’s forest cover. In partnership with Safaricom and the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change & Forest ICT, the initiative aims to plant 15 billion trees.

In closing, Mudavadi urged education leaders at the convention to collaborate and innovate in response to these challenges. He reiterated the importance of transforming education systems to better prepare young people for the realities of a changing world.

“As we engage in these discussions, let us work towards a vision where every child has access to quality education, empowering them to become agents of change in their communities,” he concluded.

The International Confederation of Principals (ICP), established in 1990, continues to serve as a vital platform for school leadership organizations globally. It promotes the development and support of education leaders across diverse educational contexts.