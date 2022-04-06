Mudavadi calls for fairness in fertilizer distribution

Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged the government to make the subsidized fertilizer available to all Kenyans without restrictions.

Mudavadi said that small scale farmers should not be left out despite not being registered under the National Cereals and Produce Board.

The ANC Leader spoke Wednesday after meeting Western Kenya grassroots leaders and aspirants living in Nairobi.

The leaders from the three constituencies of Kibra, Dagoretti South and Lang’ata were drawn from ANC, UDA and Ford Kenya parties that constituent the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Mudavadi assured the aspirants that the Alliance Parties would conduct fair nominations and produce aspirants that will deliver victory.

This comes as UDA party aspirants In Nakuru held a meeting with the party national elections board ahead of the Party Primaries slated for April 14th.Some of the aspirants expressing concern that issuance of direct tickets could lead to voter apathy.

In Kirinyaga County, UDA has warned that it will not allow other political parties and government operatives to interfere with its nominations exercise.

In Embu, aspirants have appealed to the National Election Board of the party to ensure a free and fair process.

Speaking during a meeting with the Returning officer, the aspirants called on the board to ensure that women aspirants were not subjected to political violence and intimidation.