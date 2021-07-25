Mudavadi calls for peace, no repeat of 2007 post election violence

Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi winded-up his two-day tour of Nyandarua County with a call to Kenyans to embrace peace as the country heads to the 2022 General Election.

The Amani leader said the country should not be subjected to the events of 2007 elections where many Kenyans were killed, maimed and rendered IDPs following the post election violence.

He said no Kenyan should be victimized for exercising his democratic right to elect a leader of his choice.

“The events of 2007 post election violence are very fresh in our minds. We know what lead to what happened and that is why I am asking Kenyans to embrace peace at all cost. We should not allow anyone to intimidate us to voting their way. Kenya belongs to us all,” he said.

Addressing the faithful at St Cecilia Catholic Church in Milangine, Apostolic Faith Church in Njabi-in and the public in various stop overs, Mudavadi said no blood should be shed again because of politics.

“We need a peaceful transition from President Uhuru Kenyatta government to Musalia Mudavadi administration. I promise Kenyans that my agenda for this country is peace and a working economy that will guarantee wealthy for all,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi who is making in-routes in the vote-rich central region said he envisages to have an economy that works for all, noting that life has become expensive for many Kenyans.

“Corruption has been the hallmark of this administration and made life very expensive. Now someone is telling you that he will fix an economy that he has rundown for the last eight years,” he said.

Mudavadi said he was the first to raise the red flag on the failing economy and advising what needed to be done.

“Everyone including those who were in government are now talking of how they will revive the economy, the same economy they have blundered,” he said.

Mudavadi reached out to the Nyandarua people to support his campaign message of building the economy that works for all and not subjecting Kenyans to a culture of handouts.

“We want to build an economy that works for all and see to it that Kenyans are not overtaxed. This can only be achieved through a peaceful nation,” he said.

The ANC leader reiterated that Kenyans are highly taxed and that his administration will work towards lowering the taxes and ensure people have money in their pockets.

The Nyandarua visit follows similar tours of Nakuru and Nyeri counties and on a backdrop of a meeting with Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Mudavadi said the reforms in the agriculture sector should be made to work and benefit all Kenyans, as he promised that his administration will ensure the agriculture economy of the region is supported and made to thrive again.

“Reforms in the Agriculture sector should be supported and ensure they work for the benefit of all Kenyans. Potato farming and even the vegetable sector must be supported through value addition and my government will ensure this is achieved and farmers protected,” he said.

Governor Kimemia embraced Mudavadi presidency, assuring him that the people of Nyandarua and Central Kenya region will support a candidate who will help revive the dwindling economy of the region.

“We care more about our economy, especially our Agriculture sector and looking at those interested in the presidency, we already know who that person is. Kenyans need a leader who embraces peace, has no controversy and is keen to unite all people and Mudavadi fits in that description,” said the governor.

“We appreciate and love your leadership style. You are a humble person and a man of peace and that’s what we need as a people of Nyandarua. The people of Central region have no problem with you. You stood with our people during the 2007 post election violence and we know you are the right person for our country” he added.