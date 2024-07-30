Mudavadi calls for review of Kenya’s foreign policy

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called for a review of Kenya’s Foreign Policy to remain relevant and effective in promoting national interests and values.

Speaking during the opening of a colloquium on review of Kenya Foreign Policy, Mudavadi said this forms part of major steps being taken by the government to develop an all-inclusive Foreign Policy, in terms of scope and stakeholder engagement, to advance the national interests of the Republic.

He said went on to say that global trends are now influencing and redefining Kenya’s foreign policy, and this is the reason the 2024 Foreign Policy document must take these trends into account.

The CS said deployment of soft power, including cultural diplomacy, educational exchanges, and international media is not only shaping public opinion but also building and maintaining global influence.

“It is imperative that we continuously evaluate and adapt our foreign policy to ensure that it remains relevant and effective in promoting our national interests and values.

“The 2024 Foreign Policy document must be realigned to take into account these emerging trends and focus on how it can promote and safeguard our national interests,” Mudavadi said.

The Prime CS noted that the current Foreign Policy document was first published in 2014.

He said in decade it has existed, Kenya has witnessed the impact of momentous changes in the global environment.

He insisted that Kenya’s national interests have also considerably expanded as the country seeks to play a greater role in international affairs.

“Equally important, the Ministry has undergone restructuring to align with the domestic and foreign policy priorities of the government.”

Mudavadi insisted that the review process needs to capture the principles of open governance and public participation.

“We cannot continue handling our Foreign Policy as a secret agenda; literally foreign to our citizens,” he said in his opening remarks.

“This process enables Kenya to adopt its own thinking, planning, and evidence-based decision-making in foreign policy. I encourage you to identify areas for Bottom-Up Transformative change from our international engagements,” Mudavadi added.

He added that the colloquium is an opportunity to reflect on past achievements, critically assess Kenya’s current approaches, and envision a future where the country collectively continues to thrive and lead on the global stage.

“With your expertise and dedication, we can develop a policy that advances Kenya’s national interests globally. Let us make this process a testament to what we can achieve when we unite for a common purpose, the good and greatness of our homeland,” The Prime CS added.

Mudavadi urged the team to also identify national, regional, and global peace and security priorities of our foreign policy.